$53,815+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD Reg Cab 6.5' Box
Location
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
Used
93,638KM
VIN 1FTMF1EB4PKD62072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23F1754
- Mileage 93,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front seats: bench
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Number of doors: 2
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Max seating capacity: 3
Tires: all-terrain
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Fuel economy highway: 10.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Fuel economy city: 12.5L/100 km
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,050lbs)
Turning radius: 6.3m (20.6')
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Speakers: 5
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Fuel tank capacity: 87.1L
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Fuel economy combined: 11.7L/100 km
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Curb weight: 1,939kg (4,275lbs)
Ground clearance (min): 239mm (9.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 90.4mm x 86.6mm (3.56 x 3.41)
Wheelbase: 3,099mm (122.0)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Engine litres: 3.3L
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Rear collision: Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 249 L (9 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 249 L (9 cu.ft.)
Payload: 805kg (1,775lbs)
Exterior length: 5,311mm (209.1)
Exterior height: 1,956mm (77.0)
Passenger volume: 1,832L (64.7 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
