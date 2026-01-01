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WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

2023 Ford F-150

34,194 KM

Details Description Features

$97,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14100535

2023 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

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$97,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,194KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG6PFB68327

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26L3850A
  • Mileage 34,194 KM

Vehicle Description

WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
18 Speakers

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Electronic Locking w/4.10 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
GVWR: 3
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Right rear passenger: conventional
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Departure angle: 24 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L
Tires: all-terrain
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 13.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Tailgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
RAPTOR CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE
Sport Tuned Shock Absorbers
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Payload: 653kg (1,440lbs)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,671mm (65.8)
Fuel economy combined: 12.0L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,683mm (145.0)
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
GVWR: 3,311kg (7,300lbs)
Tailpipe finisher: black
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Approach angle: 31 deg
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
Exterior height: 2,027mm (79.8)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Parking sensors: Forward and Reverse Sensing System front and rear
300 lb) Payload Package
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Engine litres: 3.5L
Horsepower: 450hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 510 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine torque: 510 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 87.6mm (3.64 x 3.45)
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Exterior parking camera cargo
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Front shoulder room: 1,692mm (66.6)
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Towing capacity: 3,719kg (8,200lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,590mm (62.6)
Passenger volume: 3,735L (131.9 cu.ft.)
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 801A STANDARD
Front tires: 315/70SR17.0
Rear tires: 315/70SR17.0
Speakers: 18
Speaker type: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Blind spot: BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage warning
Ground clearance (min): 305mm (12.0)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Rear collision: Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Exterior length: 5,908mm (232.6)
Turning radius: 7.2m (23.7')
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,441 L (51 cu.ft.)
Olufsen
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
RAPTOR 37 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE
Curb weight: 2,611kg (5,757lbs)
311 kg (7
Exterior body width: 2,027mm (79.8)
Hitch Class: IV
Surround View Monitor: 360 Degree Camera yes
Wireless Phone Charger: front
O Unleashed Sound System by Bang &
RADIO: B&
17'' Cast Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: Unique 17'' Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable
Moonroof &
Raptor 37 Graphics
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Leather Trimmed Seats w/Heated 2nd RowNumber of doors: 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
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905-640-4541

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$97,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2023 Ford F-150