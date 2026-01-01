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WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

2023 Nissan Frontier

69,818 KM

Details Description Features

$46,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

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14187251

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

Location

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

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$46,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,818KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN654260

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P846
  • Mileage 69,818 KM

Vehicle Description

WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio 3.692

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Comfort

Front dual zone A/C

Additional Features

Bedliner
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Tires: all-terrain
Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Fuel economy city: 13.3L/100 km
Engine displacement: 3.8 L
Departure angle: 23 deg
Turning radius: 6.6m (21.7')
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Passenger volume: 2,801L (98.9 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0)
Fuel economy combined: 12.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 226mm (8.9)
Ground clearance (max): 257mm (10.1)
Exterior height: 1,844mm (72.6)
Approach angle: 33 deg
Wheelbase: 3,200mm (126.0)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) warning
Forward collision: Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB mitigation
Payload: 558kg (1,230lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Navigation system: Nissan Navigation with Voice Recognition
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) mitigation
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wired Android Auto
Display ground view
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Nissan Door to Door Navigation
Hitch Class: IV
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Full Tank of Fuel &
Torque: 281 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Horsepower: 310hp @ 6,400RPM
GVWR: 2,727kg (6,012lbs)
Engine torque: 281 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 88.4mm (3.76 x 3.48)
Surround View Monitor: Intelligent Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode yes
Curb weight: 2,136kg (4,708lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,839kg (6,259lbs)
Exterior length: 5,338mm (210.2)
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers &
Wheels: 17'' Painted PRO-4X AlloySkid plates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
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905-640-4541

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$46,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2023 Nissan Frontier