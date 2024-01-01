$43,630+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
2024 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
Location
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$43,630
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91RBA25042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
000RPM
Number of valves: 16
500RPM
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,928mm (75.9)
Front hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,461mm (57.5)
Passenger volume: 3,225L (113.9 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Exterior height: 1,736mm (68.3)
Curb weight: 1,871kg (4,125lbs)
Engine horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.4mm x 83.1mm (3.40 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,796mm (188.8)
Wheelbase: 2,849mm (112.2)
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Rear legroom: 1,030mm (40.6)
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Rear headroom: 1,023mm (40.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,531mm (60.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,536mm (60.5)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Front tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Rear collision: Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Rear seats Folding position: EasyFold fold forward seatback
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette ActiveX/Miko
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,111 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,078 L (73 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5
Torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3
Rear seats Folding position: EasyFold fold forward seatbackNumber of doors: 4
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
$43,630
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Stouffville Ford
905-640-4541
2024 Ford Edge