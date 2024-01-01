$67,724+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
DOOR CRASHER - XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2024 Ford F-150
DOOR CRASHER - XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$67,724
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,020KM
VIN 1FTFW3L87RFA13026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes Free Tonneau Cover!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
500RPM
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel economy highway: 10.0L/100 km
Rear tires: 275/65SR18.0
Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L
Front tires: 275/65SR18.0
Tires: all-terrain
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km
Exterior length: 5,885mm (231.7)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Wheelbase: 3,683mm (145.0)
Turning radius: 7.3m (23.9')
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Exterior height: 1,961mm (77.2)
Curb weight: 2,241kg (4,941lbs)
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Ground clearance (min): 239mm (9.4)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Towing capacity: 3,402kg (7,500lbs)
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Exterior parking camera cargo
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine litres: 2.7L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Rear hiproom: 1,590mm (62.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Passenger volume: 3,735L (131.9 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.1mm x 83.1mm (3.27 x 3.27)
Blind spot: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Forward collision: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Rear collision: Reverse Brake Assist mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,441 L (51 cu.ft.)
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
GVWR: 3,016kg (6,650lbs)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 5G
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 400 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 325hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 400 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Payload: 751kg (1,655lbs)
Hitch Class: IV
Horsepower: 325hp @ 5
Torque: 400 lb.-ft. @ 3
Hitch Class: IVTrailer hitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
$67,724
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Stouffville Ford
905-640-4541
2024 Ford F-150