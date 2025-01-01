Menu
2001 Volvo S80

330,124 KM

Details Features

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing
2001 Volvo S80

12887036

2001 Volvo S80

Location

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

519-662-3900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
330,124KM
VIN YV1TS90D411150472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7447A
  • Mileage 330,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-662-3900

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Expressway Ford

519-662-3900

2001 Volvo S80