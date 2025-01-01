$2,900+ taxes & licensing
2001 Volvo S80
Location
Expressway Ford
751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
519-662-3900
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
330,124KM
VIN YV1TS90D411150472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7447A
- Mileage 330,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
