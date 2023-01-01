2009 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 0 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487071

9487071 Stock #: CA2138

CA2138 VIN: 3N1BC13E19L452345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2138

Mileage 243,068 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.