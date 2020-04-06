2010 Kia Soul

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
226-779-4248
+ taxes & licensing
*** 2u *** Bluetooth **** Power Group ****
Since Cargo Auto opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Stratford area. We have a passion for serving our community and providing the best automotive services around. We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 676 Lorne Ave E in Stratford, and helping you meet all of your auto needs! Our Hours are: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday: Closed Check us out ONLINE at www.cargoauto.ca Give us a call at (855) 793-8651.
Price Plus HST & Licensing. Price plus HST & Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5