2010 Kia Soul

2U

2010 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$5,749

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,270KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4874697
  • Stock #: CA1145
  • VIN: KNDJT2A24A7114020
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
*** 2u *** Bluetooth **** Power Group **** 

Since Cargo Auto opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Stratford area. We have a passion for serving our community and providing the best automotive services around. We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 676 Lorne Ave E in Stratford, and helping you meet all of your auto needs! Our Hours are: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday: Closed Check us out ONLINE at www.cargoauto.ca Give us a call at (855) 793-8651.

Price Plus HST & Licensing. Price plus HST & Licensing.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

