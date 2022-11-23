Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 MINI Cooper

115,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Watch This Vehicle

2011 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

  1. 9432120
  2. 9432120
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432120
  • Stock #: CA2126A
  • VIN: WMWSU3C58BT094519

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA2126A
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cargo Auto

2007 Audi Q7 PREMIUM
 157,874 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 18,463 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 77,177 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

226-779-XXXX

(click to show)

226-779-4248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory