2011 RAM 1500

167,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8233158
  • Stock #: CA1798
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP1BS693997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1798
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

