2012 Dodge Journey

116,976 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Stratford Subaru

Location

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

116,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9625573
  • Stock #: SU2236A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT184773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,976 KM

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
