2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,095 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

SE

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

198,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8328900
  • Stock #: CA1750A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR709775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 198,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-XXXX

226-779-4248

