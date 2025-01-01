$12,700+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Expressway Lincoln
751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
226-333-1605
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,124KM
VIN 1FTFX1CT3DFB93975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pale Adobe Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 7784
- Mileage 114,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Safety
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
