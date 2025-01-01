Menu
2013 Ford F-150

114,124 KM

Details Features

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XLT

12954690

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Expressway Lincoln

751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

226-333-1605

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,124KM
VIN 1FTFX1CT3DFB93975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7784
  • Mileage 114,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

2013 Ford F-150