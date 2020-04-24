Menu
2013 Ford F-550

XLT

Location

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-271-2651

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,315KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910106
  • Stock #: 6047
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19500 LB GVWR

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

