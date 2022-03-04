Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

193,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Nissan

Location

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8500376
  • Stock #: U2959A
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN9DX049020

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2959A
  • Mileage 193,100 KM

Email Stratford Nissan

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

