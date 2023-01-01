Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

151,368 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SedanTDi Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

SedanTDi Comfortline

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10153749
  • Stock #: SU2337A
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ7DM428706

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU2337A
  • Mileage 151,368 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2016 Honda CR-V EX
 109,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 151,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 77,516 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory