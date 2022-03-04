Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

142,127 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

  1. 8480601
  2. 8480601
  3. 8480601
  4. 8480601
  5. 8480601
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480601
  • Stock #: CA1844
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7222189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Vehicle Features

PDC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cargo Auto

2013 Ford Edge SE
 187,632 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S/...
 69,321 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 103,892 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

226-779-XXXX

(click to show)

226-779-4248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory