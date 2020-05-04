Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT Leather | Rear Vision Camera | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT Leather | Rear Vision Camera | Remote Start

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

  1. 4966323
  2. 4966323
  3. 4966323
  4. 4966323
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,366KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4966323
  • Stock #: S19105B
  • VIN: 2GNALCEK7E6351078
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Equinox LT2 FWD features a 2.4L DOHC DI I4 Vvt Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Colour Touchscreen Display, Universal Home Remote, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift Gate, 17" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Stratford Kia

2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 15,803 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 149,937 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 162,892 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-505-XXXX

(click to show)

519-505-5755

Send A Message