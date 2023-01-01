Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

153,882 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

Laredo

Location

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

153,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9625570
  • Stock #: SU2236B
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG6EC178200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,882 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
