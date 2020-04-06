Menu
2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$22,188

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,666KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4874703
  • Stock #: CA1147
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM1ES476325
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Laramie Longhorn *** 4x4 *** TAN Leather *** Bluetooth *** Backup Camera *** Heated Front and Rear Seats *** Ventiled Front Seats *** Heated Steering Wheel *** Navigation *** Sunroof 

Since Cargo Auto opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Stratford area. We have a passion for serving our community and providing the best automotive services around. We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 676 Lorne Ave E in Stratford, and helping you meet all of your auto needs! Our Hours are: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday: Closed Check us out ONLINE at www.cargoauto.ca Give us a call at (855) 793-8651.

Price Plus HST & Licensing. Price plus HST & Licensing.
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

