2014 Toyota Tundra

185,898 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

SR5 Crewmax Cab

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8279244
  • Stock #: SU1875B
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17EX328280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,898 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

