2015 Dodge Journey

85,844 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

SXT FWD

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

85,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5594526
  Stock #: K21037A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9FT588084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # K21037A
  • Mileage 85,844 KM

Vehicle Description

This Journey Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Front-Wheel Drive, Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Parking Sonar, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Satellite Radio Services Available, AUX Port, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Outside Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels. Comes with a set of winter tires and rims.

-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Listowel Kia.

-- "Hudson's Listowel Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be the newest addition to Listowel Car City. We feel we have the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario, but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!" --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

