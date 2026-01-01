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2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,913KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA9FG296680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DS26363A
- Mileage 129,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The Santa Fe Sport is simply a statement on the road. Impressive styling from Hyundai's team has made the Santa Fe Sport boldly stand out. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.
This SUV has 129,913 km. It's Twilight Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The Santa Fe Sport is simply a statement on the road. Impressive styling from Hyundai's team has made the Santa Fe Sport boldly stand out. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.
This SUV has 129,913 km. It's Twilight Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Exterior
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Four wheel independent suspension
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,880 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,690 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SIRIUSXM® SATELLITE RADIO
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport