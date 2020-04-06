Menu
2015 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

2015 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,134KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4874706
  • Stock #: CA1150
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW1FN660932
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
*** Pro-4X **** 4x4 *** Front Push Bar **** Leather **** Bluetooth **** Backup Camera **** Naviation **** Heated Seat **** Rear Lock Differencial *** Power Group

Since Cargo Auto opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Stratford area. We have a passion for serving our community and providing the best automotive services around. We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 676 Lorne Ave E in Stratford, and helping you meet all of your auto needs! Our Hours are: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday: Closed

Price Plus HST & Licensing. Price plus HST & Licensing.
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

