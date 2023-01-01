$CALL+ tax & licensing
Stratford Subaru
519-273-3116
2015 Subaru Forester
Limited w/ Tech Pkg
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: SU2224A
- VIN: JF2SJHWC3FH554165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Turbo
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Power lift -gate
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5