2015 Subaru Forester

150,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ Tech Pkg

2015 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ Tech Pkg

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9584521
  Stock #: SU2224A
  VIN: JF2SJHWC3FH554165

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SU2224A
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Turbo
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Power lift -gate

