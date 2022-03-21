2015 Volkswagen Golf

$17,491 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 8 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8685386

8685386 Stock #: CA1888Z

CA1888Z VIN: 3VW117AU7FM046200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA1888Z

Mileage 90,889 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.