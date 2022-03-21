Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

90,889 KM

Details Description

$17,491

+ tax & licensing
$17,491

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S w/Sunroof

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S w/Sunroof

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$17,491

+ taxes & licensing

90,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8685386
  • Stock #: CA1888Z
  • VIN: 3VW117AU7FM046200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1888Z
  • Mileage 90,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

