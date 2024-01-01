Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura MDX

139,502 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,502KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H4XGB508606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # SU3110A
  • Mileage 139,502 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation for sale in Stratford, ON
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation 18,342 KM $51,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in Stratford, ON
2016 Acura MDX Nav Pkg 139,502 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring for sale in Stratford, ON
2019 Honda Passport Touring 89,773 KM $32,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX