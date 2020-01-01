Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-271-2651

Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,257KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473195
  • Stock #: 6044-C
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HST and cost of license is extra.

Festival City Motors is a family owned and operated business established in 1973.

Please note our new address:

See us at 686 Mornington Street, Unit 1, Stratford, N5A 5H2.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Festival City Motors

2016 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 107,192 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 123,257 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 29,611 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
Festival City Motors

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-271-XXXX

(click to show)

519-271-2651

Send A Message