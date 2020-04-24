Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-271-2651

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4909944
  • Stock #: 6052
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent fuel mileage with this 4.3L V-6 gas, power door locks, air, tilt, cruise, cloth seat with easy clean vinyl floor.  8' boxHST and cost of license is extra.

Festival City Motors is a family owned and operated business established in 1973.  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Certified
  • CARFAX VERIFIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Festival City Motors

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

