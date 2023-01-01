$16,795+ tax & licensing
$16,795
+ taxes & licensing
Cargo Auto
226-779-4248
2016 Chevrolet Trax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Cargo Auto
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
226-779-4248
$16,795
+ taxes & licensing
52,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9898097
- Stock #: CA2179Z
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB5GL231713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloth, jet black with jet black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Price plus HST & Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cargo Auto
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5