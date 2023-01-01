Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

52,002 KM

Details Description

$16,795

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

LS

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

52,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898097
  • Stock #: CA2179Z
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB5GL231713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth, jet black with jet black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

