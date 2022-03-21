2016 Ford Escape

Listing ID: 8839184

8839184 Stock #: U3010

U3010 VIN: 1FMCU0GX4GUC84736

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U3010

Mileage 1 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.