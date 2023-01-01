2016 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 7 1 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10158672

10158672 Stock #: SU2411B

SU2411B VIN: 3CZRU6H76GM105952

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # SU2411B

Mileage 152,711 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.