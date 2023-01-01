Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

160,154 KM

Details

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

160,154KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H92GB510045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,154 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

