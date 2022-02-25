Menu
2016 Kia Optima

81,602 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

EX

2016 Kia Optima

EX

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,602KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295417
  • Stock #: CA1811Z
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L37GG062360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1811Z
  • Mileage 81,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

