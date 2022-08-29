2016 Kia Rio

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9062488

9062488 Stock #: CA2047Z

CA2047Z VIN: KNADM5A30G6672513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2047Z

Mileage 31,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.