2016 Kia Sportage

89,224 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage

LX

12981820

2016 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

(519) 271-3900

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,224KM
VIN KNDPB3AC7G7799733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-373A
  • Mileage 89,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
(519) 271-3900

2016 Kia Sportage