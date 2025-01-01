$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Expressway Ford
751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
(519) 271-3900
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,224KM
VIN KNDPB3AC7G7799733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-373A
- Mileage 89,224 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
