2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Front Seats

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Front Seats

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4966320
  • Stock #: S20262A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L79GM320675
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
One owner trade! This Mazda 3GS hatchback features 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation System, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Anti-Theft System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Colour Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, AUX & USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, 16" Alloy Wheels.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

