2016 Mazda MAZDA5

$19,492 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 2 4 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8839202

8839202 Stock #: CA1957Z

CA1957Z VIN: JM1CW2DL1G0191739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA1957Z

Mileage 107,244 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.