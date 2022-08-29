Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

110,418 KM

2.5I Premium

110,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9023500
  Stock #: CA2028Z
  VIN: 4S4BSCDC3G3343432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA2028Z
  • Mileage 110,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

