2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

43,050 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Sport

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9439554
  Stock #: SU2214Z
  VIN: JF2GPABC2GH309053

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # SU2214Z
  Mileage 43,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

