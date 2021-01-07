2016 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
This Jetta Trendline 4 Door sedan features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Brake Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 5" Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming, 2-12V Power Outlets, AUX Jack, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Steel Exhaust Pipes, 15" Steel Wheel w/ Covers. Clean CarFax. This vehicle includes a set of winter tires and rims.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4