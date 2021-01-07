Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

93,317 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
1.4 TSI Trendline 4 Door Sedan | + Snow Tires / Rims

1.4 TSI Trendline 4 Door Sedan | + Snow Tires / Rims

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

93,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6583045
  • Stock #: K21038B
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ6GM368825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,317 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jetta Trendline 4 Door sedan features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Brake Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 5" Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming, 2-12V Power Outlets, AUX Jack, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Steel Exhaust Pipes, 15" Steel Wheel w/ Covers. Clean CarFax. This vehicle includes a set of winter tires and rims.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

