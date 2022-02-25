Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,544 KM

Details

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

  1. 8366049
  2. 8366049
  3. 8366049
Contact Seller

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

59,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8366049
  • Stock #: SU1701A
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXHG496306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 32,682 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX
 126,953 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 89,879 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory