2017 Chevrolet Trax

112,017 KM

Details Description

$19,892

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

112,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9023503
  • Stock #: CA2024Z
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB1HL132983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

