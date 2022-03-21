$CALL+ tax & licensing
Cargo Auto
226-779-4248
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
99,267KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8761568
- Stock #: CA1917Z
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUC15305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Price plus HST & Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5