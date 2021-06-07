2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
One Owner! This Sierra Short Box Crew Cab 1500 SLE Kodiak Edition truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 8" Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Wireless Phone Charging Pad, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Spray-On Bed Liner, Tubular Step Bars, Trailering Package, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Front LED Fog Lights, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. This truck also includes a matching Leer cap.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
