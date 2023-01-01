2017 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 5 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10143219

10143219 Stock #: CA2214Z

CA2214Z VIN: 2HKRW1H37HH000263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2214Z

Mileage 50,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.