2017 Honda HR-V

72,505 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

LX Rear Vision Camera | Splash Guard | Alloy Wheels

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

72,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6583039
  • Stock #: K21121A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H34HM107195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,505 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Honda HR-V LX AWD features a 1.8L L4 SOHC 16V Engine, Automatic Transmission (CVT), Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Multi-Angle Rear Vision Camera, Hill Start Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, HondaLink Infotainment, Audio Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming, HDMI Jack, 3-12V Power Outlets, 2 USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Splash Guards, Wiper De-Icer, 17" Alloy Wheels. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

