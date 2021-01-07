2017 Honda HR-V

+ taxes & licensing
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
One Owner! This Honda HR-V LX AWD features a 1.8L L4 SOHC 16V Engine, Automatic Transmission (CVT), Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Multi-Angle Rear Vision Camera, Hill Start Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, HondaLink Infotainment, Audio Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming, HDMI Jack, 3-12V Power Outlets, 2 USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Splash Guards, Wiper De-Icer, 17" Alloy Wheels. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
