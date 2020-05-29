+ taxes & licensing
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
One Owner! This Elantra SE sedan features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Engine, 6-Speed Transmission, Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Traction/Stability Control, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Hill Start Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Manual Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 15" Steel Wheels.
-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
