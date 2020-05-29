Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE One Owner | Cruise Control | Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE One Owner | Cruise Control | Heated Front Seats

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

  1. 5089271
  2. 5089271
  3. 5089271
  4. 5089271
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,748KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5089271
  • Stock #: S20207A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU375271
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Elantra SE sedan features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Engine, 6-Speed Transmission, Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Traction/Stability Control, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Hill Start Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Manual Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 15" Steel Wheels.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Stratford Kia

2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 29,843 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V EX O...
 44,351 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 68,112 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

Call Dealer

519-505-XXXX

(click to show)

519-505-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory