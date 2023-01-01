Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

46,876 KM

Details Description

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

GL

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

46,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898100
  • Stock #: CA2177Z
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4HU087614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA2177Z
  • Mileage 46,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

