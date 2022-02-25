Menu
2017 Kia Sedona

94,369 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,369KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8366067
  • Stock #: CA1821Z
  • VIN: KNDMB5C13H6286352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1821Z
  • Mileage 94,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

